Have your say on Kettering’s PSPO

An order banning begging, drinking and skateboarding in areas of Kettering is up for review.

Kettering Council wants to extend their Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO), which expires in July, for a further three years.

The authority is proposing to make no changes to the order or its geographical area, shown in the map at www.kettering.gov.uk/publicspacesprotectionorder.

The current PSPO has the following town centre restrictions: alcohol consumption in the street, begging in the street, charity collection without the council’s permission, use of skateboards and misuse of bikes/scooters in areas around Market Place and Morrisons, foul and abusive language when causing offence, under 18s staying after a request to leave from an authorised officer, loitering/obstructing the highway, using a car in an anti-social manner, unauthorised distribution of leaflets and anti-social parking.

A consultation about extending the PSPO is now under way. To have your say, fill in an online survey at www.kettering.gov.uk/publicspacesprotectionorder.

Paper copies are also available at the council offices and the survey is open until Friday, February 15.

Cllr Mark Dearing, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for regeneration, said: “We feel that the PSPO has been a success in Kettering and I would like to encourage local residents to take part in this consultation as we look to review it.

“This is about taking joint responsibility for our town centre, whilst also allowing people to enjoy it in the way in which they want.”

Since the PSPO’s introduction in 2016 there have been 50 breaches, with 41 fixed penalty notices and seven warning letters issued, including several FPNs to the same individuals who repeatedly breached the PSPO.

The council prosecuted 14 offenders who failed to pay their fines, leading to them receiving a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

In 2018 six offenders were prosecuted for breaching their CBO, receiving fines and/or custodial sentences.

The council say they have also engaged with, referred and helped dozens of individuals who were homeless and required assistance.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “The PSPO gives powers of enforcement to allow us to tackle the issues that are particularly relevant to Kettering town centre.

“The council is looking to continue these measures to reduce anti-social behaviour and improve the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to the town.”