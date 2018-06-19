Have your say on development plan for borough of Kettering

Residents, landowners and businesses are being asked to comment on the newest version of development plans for the borough of Kettering.

Kettering Council is consulting on the Site Specific Part 2 Local Plan (SSP2) – Draft Plan between June 22 and August 3.

Once adopted this document will form part of the North Northamptonshire Development Plan which contains planning policies to guide all future development across the borough.

The latest document will allocate land for housing, employment, recreation and other uses.

It will designate historically and visually important local green space and identify green infrastructure corridors, as well as identifying potential sites for town centre redevelopment and environmental improvements in the market towns.

It will also contain policies, such as protection of local services and facilities, open space and design principles, which will be used when assessing planning applications.

After the consultation has ended, the council will review its draft and a further round of consultation will take place in the late autumn after which a final version will be submitted to the Secretary of State for formal inspection.

CllrIan Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for strategic delivery and environment, said: “This document will provide allocations and policies which will help shape the borough to 2031.

“The proposals in this document seek to meet identified housing and employment needs in the borough, enhance Burton Latimer, Desborough and Rothwell town centres and provide for local growth in the rural area while maintaining

the characteristics which make our villages special.

“It also seeks to promote green infrastructure and protect open space, and facilities.

“This consultation is an opportunity for people to get involved and have their say on the future of their borough.”

Rob Harbour, head of development services at Kettering Council, said: “This is a real opportunity for local people and businesses to view and comment on a comprehensive plan for the borough.

“The plan is at an early stage in its preparation and I would encourage people to get involved at this point to help shape the plan and future development within the borough.”

The plans, once adopted, will cover the period until 2031, and will therefore continue after any change in local government structures take place over the next two years.

Local people are invited to attend the following drop in events to view documents, speak to officers and make written comments.

Civic Centre, Burton Latimer, Monday July 2, 3pm to 8pm

The Centre, Main Street, Mawsley, Wednesday July 4, 3pm to 8pm

Rothwell Community Centre, Well Lane, Rothwell, Friday July 6, 4pm to 8pm

Wilbarston Village Hall, Carlton Road, Wilbarston, Tuesday July 10, 3pm to 8pm

Marlow House, Harborough Road, Desborough, Wednesday July 11, 3pm to 8pm

73-75 High Street (former British Heart Foundation Unit), Kettering, Tuesday July 17, 3pm to 8pm

The Village Hall, Queen Street, Geddington, Wednesday July 18, 3pm to 8pm

You can also view the document at http://consult.kettering.gov.uk/portal and make comments via the council’s interactive consultation portal or write to:

Development Services, Kettering Borough Council, Municipal Offices, Bowling Green Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN15 7QZ.

Copies of the document will also be available to view at the council’s Municipal Offices, Bowling Green Road, Kettering and Kettering, Rothwell, Desborough and Burton Latimer libraries.

The consultation closes at 5.30pm on August 3.