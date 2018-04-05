Have your say on Corby’s policing priorities

A Corby police officer is encouraging his local community to tell the force which priorities they would like them to focus on.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Jon Hodgson, said it is imporant for them to listen to the Corby community.

The current locally identified priorities are parking, speeding and litter and police say they have made real headway with those issues so far.

Sgt Hodgson said: “In partnership with Corby Council, we have supported schools with parking issues, worked with Northants Fire and Rescue Service to raise awareness in Oakley Vale, carried out speeding enforcement and issued fixed penalty notices to people involved in speeding and dangerous or illegal parking.

“We’ve also promoted the Great British Spring Clean across the town with 14 events so far and spoken to more than 2,000 children about the impact of litter.

“This campaign has led to 274 bags of waste being collected.

“We want to continue delivering a service that the community wants so I would really encourage those people who would like to influence and contribute to policing in Corby to fill in this survey and have their say on policing in their area: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/87NGF5Y.”