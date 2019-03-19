Have you seen this wanted Wellingborough man?

A Wellingborough man is wanted by police in connection with an assault investigation.

Officers have released an image of the 26-year-old man they want to speak to - but have decided not to name him.

A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with an investigation into an assault and anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000624644.

“They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”