Have you seen this wanted Corby woman?

Police have released an image of a Corby woman who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Louise Joanne Murphy is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 12.

The 30-year-old, whose last known address was The Lawns in Corby, was facing a charge of fraud by false representation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.