Have you seen this Northamptonshire thief wanted on recall to prison?

A Northamptonshire thief is wanted on recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Callum Gordon, 28, of no fixed address, was convicted in July 2018 for theft offences which took place in June 2017.

He was released on licence but has failed to attend arranged appointments that were a condition of his release, and as a result, is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.