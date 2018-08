Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Richard Folwell, who is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Folwell, aged 60, of Berry Lane in Wootton, Northampton, is wanted on a warrant for breaching his bail conditions.

Folwell was on bail facing charges relating to assault.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.