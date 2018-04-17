Have you seen these men? Police want to speak to the duo over stolen wallet from Northampton supermarket

Police officers have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with the theft of a wallet in Aldi.

The incident happened on Friday, March 23, at about 12.10pm in the Wellingborough Road supermarket, when two men followed another man around the store and after a couple of failed attempts, managed to steal his wallet.

The men in the images, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.