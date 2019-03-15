Have you seen Nico? 20-year-old man missing in Northampton area

An appeal has been launched after a 20-year-old man has gone missing in the Northampton area.

Remus-Nicolae Gruia, known as Nico, was last seen in Duston yesterday (March 14) at around 4.50pm.

Nico is described as 5ft 7in, with a slim build, olive skin and short black hair which is now in small braids.

When he was last seen, Nico was wearing a black baseball hat, black puffer jacket, a full black tracksuit which may be Nike branded, and grey trainers. He was carrying a small dark man bag.

Officers are becoming concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who has seen Nico or has information about his whereabouts to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.