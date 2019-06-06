Have you seen missing Wellingborough 14-year-old?

A 14-year-old Wellingborough boy has been missing since Monday (June 3).

Ryan Hodges left his home around 8pm and was last seen he was wearing a grey T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Ryan is described as white, 5ft 3in and of thin build. He has blue eyes and short brown hair, worn in a comb-over style.

Ryan is urged to call police on 101 so officers can check his welfare and ensure his safety. It is believed he may be in Bedfordshire.

Anyone who has seen Ryan, or has information on where he is, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.