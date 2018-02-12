Have you say on future access to Corby’s healthcare

Residents in Corby have been invited to have their say on changes to accessing healthcare services in the town.

Last month Corby CCG’s governing body approved plans including making the Urgent Care Centre in Cottingham Road appointment-only, rather than a walk-in service.

The changes were not subject to a consultation but now the CCG is asking people for their views to help shape how they will access future healthcare services in the town.

Dr Joanne Watt, clinical chair of the CCG, said: “We listened to what people told us and their feedback has shaped the next steps for healthcare in Corby.

“We now want to involve people by asking them to share their views on how they want to access services going forwards.

“If you are keen to be involved in shaping the plans then this is the way to make your voice heard.

“Complete the questionnaire either online or pick up a paper copy.

“They will be available at all Corby GP practices and at the main reception at the Corby Cube.

“We can also send them out on request.”

The CCG says its engagement team will be out and about in Corby and the surrounding area, again visiting supermarkets, the market, the library, GP surgeries, community groups and workplaces.

They will be giving out copies of the information document and questionnaire and answering questions on how to be part of this continuing conversation about healthcare in Corby.

To fill out Corby CCG’s questionnaire, click here. It will be available until until midnight on Sunday, April 8.