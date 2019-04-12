Hat-trick for Kettering care services as three rated outstanding by watchdog

A Government watchdog has rated three Kettering-based care services as outstanding in a hat-trick for their operator.

Heatherington House, Haydock House and Parvale House all specialise in supporting adults with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), learning disabilities and/or additional complex needs.

PWS is a genetic condition that means people with the condition will have an insistent desire for food which has the potential to result in life-threatening obesity.

All three care homes are run by Consensus and were visited by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors earlier this year.

Consensus managing director Eddie Morgan said: "I am delighted and very proud of the terrific achievement of our teams at Heatherington, Haydock and Parvale House.

"Each outstanding rating from the CQC is the result of a great deal of hard work and commitment by Margaret, Michelle, Eve and so many others within the team.

"Everybody at Consensus is particularly pleased that the CQC commended the teams for embedding our values evidenced by the empathy, passion & enthusiasm our teams demonstrated in supporting people achieve their aspirations and support needs– we believe this is an essential part of what we do."

The CQC inspection focuses on five key areas and examines whether the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Heatherington House in London Road achieved the highest possible rating with all five key lines of enquiry each being rated outstanding.

Inspectors described their approach to supporting people with PWS as "revolutionary and empowering for people".

Margaret Elliott, service manager of Heatherington House, said: "It’s all down to the hard work, passion and commitment of the entire team, the people we support and the support of our wider operational and management team across Consensus.

"Our values are quite definitely what drive us and inspire the way we work and inspire success.

Haydock House was rated as outstanding overall, with individual ratings of outstanding for being well-led and safe, while Parvale House, also rated outstanding overall, received individual ratings of outstanding in responsive and well-led. All other key areas were rated as good for both homes.

Registered manager of Parvale House in Rockingham Road, Eve Price, said: "I am really thrilled with the outcome as it recognises not only all the effort the team puts in, but also reflects the high quality of care and support provided and more importantly the outcomes achieved by individuals supported by the team at Haydock House.

"However, we will not become complacent, and will continue to improve the service and ensure we maintain the high standard of care and support."

CQC inspector Rob Assall-Marsden said: "Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered.

“At each of these services, staff successfully supported people living with PWS.

“Staff at Heatherington House worked exceptionally well with people using the service, enabling them to live fulfilled lives that were as integrated as possible in the wider community.

"This included supporting people to access employment that interested them and facilitating activities for people to fundraise for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

"Outcomes for people were excellent and this is reflected in inspectors’ findings, who rated this service as outstanding in every area.

“At Haydock House, inspectors saw that staff worked hard to help people build their confidence. Inspectors also saw that staff worked hard to explain the dangers of over-eating to people, and they put measures in place to help people control their diets. People at the home understood and supported these measures.

“People living at Parvale House told inspectors staff went the extra mile to support them with care that was tailored to their needs and preferences. This care was delivered in the least restrictive way possible.

“Family members of people at Parvale House said the home’s staff were genuinely interested in the people they supported. Inspectors saw that the home had a calm and relaxed atmosphere, and people and staff laughed and joked together often.