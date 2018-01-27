Hardy souls prepare for Corby Brass Monkey fundraising run

A record number of runners are expected to brave the elements tomorrow (January 28) for the ninth annual Lakelands Hospice Brass Monkey 10K/Fun Run.

Now an established date in the winter schedule, the official UK Athletics registered race raises vital funds for the Corby hospice, which provides both support for those living with cancer or other life threatening illnesses and their families.

Participants taking part in the 1.5-mile family fun run will complete just one lap of the circuit at Rockingham Motor Speedway, while those looking to stretch their legs or post a personal best over 10K will run around the track four times.

Entries into the family fun run costs just £5, while the 10K event is £15 to pre-register (£13 for affiliated athletes) or £18 (£16 for affiliated athletes) on the day.

Registration starts from 9am before the family fun run gets under way at 10.30am and the 10K at 11am.

Lakelands Hospice fundraising manager Paul Marlow said: “Brass Monkey continues to grow each year and with a few days to go before the event, we have already passed last year’s record for the number of pre-registered athletes.

“We have a loyal following of runners from across the Midlands and local community, who have helped raise almost £40,000 for our charity over the years.

“The great thing about this event is participants do not have to raise sponsorship to take part, their entry fee alone will be supporting the hospice.”

As always, all money raised through this event including entry fees, goes directly to Lakelands Hospice.

If you would like to get involved, there is still time to join in the 10K or family fun run by either pre-registering or signing up on the day.

Rockingham chief executive Peter Hardman said: “This is the ninth year we have hosted this event and we’re very proud to continue our support for Lakelands Hospice.

“Families affected by cancer or other life-threatening illnesses face great challenges every day.

“This event is a great opportunity for people to challenge themselves while supporting patients in our community.”

For more information about the event or to pre-register for either the Brass Monkey 10K or family fun run, visit lakelandshospice.org.uk and click on the fundraising section, or email Paul marlow.