Happy ending! Stolen guide dog found by police in Northampton

A black guide dog was today stolen by thieves in Northampton before being reunited with his 83-year-old owner.

The Northampton Neighbourhood Police Team recovered Chandler the Labrador using an off-road bike in Ecton Brook after he was stolen from his partially sighted owner in Rectory Farm Pocket Park, Northampton.

Chandler was being exercised by his owner, an 83-year-old woman, at about 10.30am this morning (Wednesday, December 20) when two men approached her and managed to separate them both.

The team tweeted: "Stolen Guide Dog quickly recovered by the off-road bike in Ecton Brook; the offenders did not count on @NptonPolice being out in force! This could have had untold consequences for the victim."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The men are described as dark skinned, about 20 years old, one wearing a grey hooded top."

Anyone with information about this incident, particularly the two men who spoke with Chandler’s owner before they were separated, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.