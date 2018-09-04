Happy birthday to Daisy from Raunds on her 107th birthday!

Being tee-total and not smoking seems to be the secret to a long and healthy life for this 107-year-old woman.

Daisy Bettles, a resident of Ashfield House in Raunds, enjoyed hosting a stream of visitors and well-wishers throughout the day, culminating in an afternoon tea party where she was joined by her fellow residents for her 107th birthday.

Born in Ringstead, Daisy was one of four children.

After leaving school, she worked at the Ideal clothing factory in Raunds.

In 1932, Daisy met George Bettles who was a local butcher and they married seven years later on August 26, 1939, after they had saved enough money.

Once married, they moved to Raunds and owned Bettles Butchers in Brook Street.

Daisy has two daughters, Janet and June, alongside four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Home manager at the Shaw healthcare-run home where Daisy lives, Julie Burn, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to mark such significant milestones and to give Daisy, her family and friends the chance to celebrate such a special occasion together.

“Daisy moved here in September 2016 and quickly became popular with her peers and staff - we love to listen to her and the stories she has to tell.

“We all wish her the happiest of birthdays.”

When asked what her secret to such longevity is, Daisy put it down to ‘being tee-total and not smoking,’ despite admitting that she had drunk ‘the odd sherry’ in the past.

Daisy is an avid reader of her local newspaper, The Northamptonshire Telegraph, and enjoys her weekly edition of People’s Friend magazine.

She has also traditionally enjoyed an egg and bacon for breakfast every day.

Ashfield House provides care for up to 40 older people including those with a dementia and will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in September.