Handbag thief strikes in Kettering car park

A woman in her 60s chased a thief who stole her handbag in Kettering.

The incident took place just after 1.30pm on Friday, November 16, in the Sainsbury’s car park in Rockingham Road.

The woman was driving out a car park space when a man opened the rear door and took her handbag from the back seat.

The victim gave chase but the man got away.

A police spokesman said no arrests had been made but urged anyone with information to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.