A Samsung phone, a Bose speaker and a Mulberry handbag were stolen in a burglary in School Road, Naseby.

The burglary happened between 1.15am and 1.45am yesterday (Thursday, January 18), when about five offenders entered a courtyard at the back of the house, with two offenders entering the property.

It is believed they may have had a car parked in High Street.

Witnesses or anyone with any information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.