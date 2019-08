The emergency services are responding to reports of a hand grenade found in North End in Higham Ferrers.

A cordon is in place around the street and motorists are being advised to avoid the area while the Army explosive ordnance disposal team deals with the discovery.

North End in Higham Ferrers is closed

The hand grenade is not an antique weapon and it is believed it was discovered next to some bins outside the a block of flats called Walnut Tree Court, which have been evacuated.

More to follow.