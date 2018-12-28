Hamper of goodies for Corby Lottery punter

A luxury Christmas hamper was given away to a Corby man who struck lucky in the Corby Lottery bonus prize draw.

The popular charity fundraising scheme has several bonus draws every year and Paul Meredith was the winner of December’s draw with a prize of produce from East Carlton Country Park’s Foxy’s Woodland Shop.

Paul was presented with his prize by the Leader of Corby Borough Council Councillor Tom Beattie. He said: “I’m so chuffed to have won the hamper, I’ve never won anything before!

The hamper was packed with treats including coffee, mulled punch, blackcurrant jelly, mincemeat, marmalade, stuffing a tasty festive cake.

The Corby Lottery is a local, weekly lottery that raises money for good causes in Corby. Tickets cost just £1 per week per ticket. Each ticket has a 1 in 50 chance to win a prize each week, with a top prize of £25,000! That’s a better chance of winning than the National Lottery or the Health Lottery!

The next draw takes place at 8pm tomorrow (Saturday, 29th December. Tickets have to be bought online and you can nominate which of the good causes that are registered you wish to support.

For further information and to buy your tickets visit the website. No money from the lottery will be used to subsidise other council services.

A total of 60% of the ticket price goes towards the approved causes right here in Corby. A full list of the good causes that are benefitting from the Corby Lottery can be found here.