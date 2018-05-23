Half-term fun lined up for youngsters in Corby

Corby Council has lots of half-term activities lined up from Tuesday, May 29, to Friday, June 1.

Young people can choose from a variety of activities throughout the borough, including the popular SPLAT Camp at Lodge Park Sports Centre.

SPLAT is always a hit with children aged between six and 14-years-old.

Youngsters can sign up and go along from Tuesday to Friday and get involved in activities including arts and crafts, football, cheerleading, kick rounders and Zumba.

Specific times and other information about SPLAT can be found on the Corby Council website at www.corby.gov.uk/holidayactivities.

The link also has details on activities open to all ages at Corby East Midlands International Pool.

From supervised diving to surf ‘n’ turf, there’s bound to be something for water-loving little ones and the aqua tube will be open for some slipping and sliding throughout the week.

For those who like to stay on dry land, there’s lots going on across the borough, including sporty activities at Lodge Park Sports Centre and West Glebe Park to painting your own flower pot sessions at Corby Heritage Centre.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Half-term is back and as usual, we are excited to welcome youngsters from all over the borough to our holiday activities, whether it be at the swimming pool, the sports centre or elsewhere in the borough, with such a variety, there’s bound to be something for everyone so I hope to see lots of people get stuck in.”