Half of adults in Northamptonshire are strangers to their neighbours, poll discovers

A campaign has been launched to reconnect communities after 48 per cent of people in Northamptonshire said their neighbours felt like 'strangers'.

The British Red Cross polled over 4,000 UK adults for the survey and found that 45 per cent of people in Northamptonshire and Warwickshire had become much less involved with their community over time.

A total of 43 per cent said they did not know anyone well in their community while 48 per cent said they did not know their neighbours at all.

The findings, released yesterday, add to the charity’s body of research on the extent of social isolation and loneliness across the UK and calls on people to volunteer as a way to reconnect with their area.

Chris Reed, director of volunteer mobilisation at the British Red Cross, said: “Social isolation and loneliness are serious and widespread issues.

"The findings of this research show why we must do more to help people stay in touch with their communities and build support networks in their local area.

“By volunteering with the Red Cross you can make a real difference in your community whilst meeting new people and learning new skills. Whatever your experience, and no matter how much time you have to give, we can all play a part in building kinder, more connected communities.”

The survey also found that 78 per cent of people in Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire were not actively involved in their local community.

Despite this, 62 per cent of people polled in the area said they would like to feel more connected with their local community, with many not knowing how to go about it.

For more information about volunteering, visit www.redcross.org.uk/community