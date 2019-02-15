Half a million lottery grant funds new Teamwork staff

Lottery funding will pay for new staff at a Northamptonshire charity to help vulnerable adults have their voices and ideas heard.

Teamwork Trust, which supports adults with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities, received a £500,000 three-year National Lottery grant in September 2018 to develop its ambitious ‘Reaching Communities’ project.

The grant included funding for two new positions – Heather Payne, project manager and Joanne Ore, project administrator – who joined Teamwork in the new year.

Three other posts will be in place later this year.

“Our work will involve establishing new processes and delivery plans to empower and encourage service-users to be directly involved in the future planning and delivery of services, embracing the motto ‘nothing about us, without us’,” said Heather, who has a wealth of project management experience across various public sector, not-for-profit organisations.

“There is a vision for Teamwork to become a ‘one-stop-shop’, providing member-led services for vulnerable adults, and ensuring that everyone has access to the same choices and opportunities so that they can achieve their goals and become valued members of the community.

“For some that might be learning basic life skills, like cooking or road safety, to become more independent on a day-to-day basis. Others might benefit more from vocational skills so that they can gain qualifications or employment. This project is very much about listening to the members, acting on their needs and views, building their skills and abilities and measuring their progression and learning on that journey.”

Teamwork Trust, which has centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, has made incredible progress over the past two years as it pioneers new ways for local charities to provide social care services – winning numerous awards and recognition on a local and national level.

Joanne, who has a secretarial and IT support and training background in law, and who also previously volunteered as a counsellor at Teamwork, added: “The charity is already recognised as an exemplar provider so drawing on the experience and expertise of people in the organisation will be crucial, but we are not afraid to try new things either, and we are very excited about building the project team and getting started on some of the ambitious ideas.”

Advertisements for two engagement officer posts and a volunteer coordinator as part of the ‘Reaching Communities’ project are now being advertised.

For more information visit www.teamworktrust.co.uk