Gym plan for former Kettering garden centre

A dilapidated building in Kettering that used to be a garden centre could be transformed into a gym.

Anytime Fitness has applied to convert the former garden centre at the rear of Asda in Northfield Avenue.

The site, which is in a poor state of repair, has been vacant since 2010 when Asda bought the site.

If the plans are approved by Kettering Council the gym would be open 24 hours a day but wouldn’t be staffed at all hours.

A planning statement by Anytime Fitness said: “This application would revitalise and refurbish a long-term vacant property.

“The proposed gym uses would increase the provision of leisure facilities and would have a positive impact on the health and well-being for the local residents at Kettering.”

The gym would create eight full-time jobs and would have 26 parking spaces.

As well as the gym there would be an external area covered with artificial grass which would only be open during staffed hours.

The area would host group classes and ‘strongmen’ activities such as pushing and pulling sleds, flipping tyres and rope conditioning.

Anytime Fitness has opened 144 clubs in the UK, including one in Corby and one in Rushden.