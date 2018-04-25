Group’s concerns over future of ancient henge uncovered in Raunds

Dozens of people attended a demonstration to show their concerns over the future of an ancient henge uncovered in Raunds.

Winvic, who are carrying out work to extend Warth Park, tweeted a photo of the excavated henge that archaeologists unearthed last week.

Their online post described it as an ancient henge with an approximate age of 4,000 years and spanning 100m in diameter.

While the tweet has since been deleted, it has led to lots of discussion about the history of the site.

It has also prompted calls for the henge to be protected.

Graham Underwood, who formed the Raunds & District History Society in 1985, was one of about 40 people who attended a demonstration held near the henge site at Amos Lawrence park on Monday.

He was joined by 10 pupils from Windmill Primary School and county councillor for Raunds Dudley Hughes, who voted against the plans to extend Warth Park when they were considered and later approved by East Northants Council’s planning management committee last year.

Mr Underwood said: “Everyone was amazed that a 4,000-year-old archaeological find was still being worked around by huge construction diggers and earth movers.

“Archaeologists were working on the site but what will happen next?”

Mr Underwood believes the henge is a ‘nationally important discovery’ and said: “I understand that it hasn’t the importance of Stone Henge but it was built at the same time by the same type of people.

“Would we allow an industrial estate to be built on Stone Henge?”

Mr Underwood is the last remaining original member of Raunds & District History Society and he added: “The society is still very active and is very concerned that 4,000 years of history could be destroyed and buried under an industrial site.”

MP Tom Pursglove has also called for answers on what happens next following last week’s unearthing of the henge.

