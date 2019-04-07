Grime star to play in Kettering

A grime star is set to change up his routine by swapping Ibiza for Kettering.

Jaykae, a successful grime artist hailing from Birmingham, will play at The Loft in Dalkeith Place next month.

Rhys Alford.

Jaykae rose to fame with silver-selling ‘Toothache’ and recently supported The Streets on their UK and Europe tour.

He will play at the Kettering venue on Sunday, May 26, a bank holiday.

The venue will also host Darkzy, a Nottingham-based producer and DJ considered to be at the forefront of bassline, on Friday, June 14.

Rhys Alford, founder of Intense Presents, said he expects both nights to be ‘nothing but madness’.

The Darkzy event poster.

He said: “It is impossible to run these kind of events without the consistent support of the town, so thank you to everyone for that.”

Darkzy will perform alongside Bru-C and Window Kid – two other up-and-coming DJs – as Intense joins up with major events brand Krudd.

It is not the first time a leading artist has performed at The Loft, a venue that can hold 400 clubbers.

Rappers Stormzy, Fredo, J Hus, Bugzy Malone and Big Narstie have all played in front of The Loft crowd in the past five years.

More than half of the tickets to see Jaykae have already sold out. Darkzy’s night went on sale earlier this week.