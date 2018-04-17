Gretton housing proposal angers villagers

A formal planning application for 120 new homes in a rural village has been submitted to planners.

Land developer Gladman, based in Cheshire, is proposing to build the homes on arable farmland about the size of eight rugby pitches bordering the historic Jurassic Way behind Southfield Road and Latimer Close in Gretton.

The site plan for 120 homes off Southfield Road, Gretton

Included on the 8.2 hectare site would also be play equipment, ponds, new trees and a community park.

About 40 per cent of the homes are expected to be affordable. Access would be off Southfield Road.

Locals have already reacted angrily to the plans on social media.

They say that the village has recently lost its bus service, a pub and its post office and that there is not enough infrastructure to support the development.

They also say that the primary school has no more room to build extra classrooms and that the road infrastructure cannot support the increased traffic.

Local resident Neil Marlow said: “The village is turning into a town but without the basic amenities for the population.

“Keeping adding hundreds more people without any more facilities isn’t a viable way going forward. It needs a balance.”

The developers state that the houses are needed because the borough of Corby is failing to meet its housing needs. They estimate that construction would take between two and three years.

Their design and access statement to planners states: “The overall vision for the site is to provide a distinctive and high quality place, which embraces the qualities and character of Gretton.

“The development will provide up to 120 dwellings while respecting the site’s environmental assets.

“Housing will be set within a generous provision of green infrastructure, helping it to integrate with the landscape and create a distinctive sense of place.

“Rather than attempt to imitate existing built development, the design is inspired by the architectural character and detail found within Gretton and the surrounding landscape.”

You can view the full plans, and comment on them, here