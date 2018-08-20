Gretton band could be forced to move due to problems with anti-social behaviour

A village band is considering moving away from its home after problems with anti-social behaviour during rehearsals.

Gretton Silver Band was established back in 1877 and rehearses in the band room at Gretton recreation ground.

But problems with anti-social behaviour have led to the band considering moving away and finding somewhere else to meet.

Band chairman Peter Weston said: “Practice nights are being seriously disrupted by a few young people.

“Damage to the band room on the recreation ground has taken place with repairs having to be paid out of the bands funds.

“The police have been informed of the problems.

“I know we are not the only village organisation to experience problems of this nature, but if it continues then the band may have to seriously consider it’s future in Gretton and practise elsewhere.

“No decisions have yet been taken about moving and to break a tradition that goes back 141 years would not be taken without serious heart searching and thought.

“Several GSB members live elsewhere.

“I dread to think what they must be thinking of Gretton at the moment as a result of the problems we are experiencing.”

David Fursdon, who writes Gretton’s Down Your Way column for the Northants Telegraph each week, said: “It is indeed a sad time when the band are maybe considering moving from their home village.

“This very great Gretton institution must be allowed to continue to practise in the village, it’s home, and carry on entertaining us for many more years to come.”

Police are urging people to report any problems in or around Gretton’s recreation ground so they can respond accordingly.

Sergeant Robert Offord from Kettering and Corby Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are aware of alleged anti-social behaviour on the recreation ground in Gretton, involving noisy and rowdy behaviour of a group of young people hanging around near the band hut, as well as an alleged incident of criminal damage to the hut in May.

“It is important that any incidents are reported to us through the proper channels to help us build a full picture of the issues.

“This will allow us to intervene accordingly, such as visiting the perpetrators and their parents to try and address the behaviour before it escalates from anti-social behaviour into crime.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy living in their neighbourhoods free from crime and anti-social behaviour and we will work closely with local communities to address such issues.

“I would encourage residents call us on 101 to report any incidents.

“Our call handlers can then log the call, issue an incident number and ensure the call is responded to appropriately.

“Alternatively, people can report ongoing or non-urgent issues via our online reporting form at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.”