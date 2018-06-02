Great Wall weight loss is all in the mind for Kettering man

A Kettering man who is the head of operations and logistics for the Salvation Army has undergone a unique weight loss therapy as part of his training for a trek along the Great Wall of China.

Roland Ralph, 60, has worked for the Salvation Army for almost 30 years and is hoping to raise £2,800 for the good cause when he begins the trek later this year.

In preparation for his charity trek he has been training hard and working out at the gym. He also visited Martin and Marion Shirran at Elite Clinics in Spain to undergo Gastric Mind Band hypnotherapy.

The hypnotherapy combines cognitive behavioural therapy and neuro-linguistic programming to help Roland change his relationship with food.

As part of it, Roland underwent ‘Gastric Mind Band surgery’, which made him believe he had a gastric band fitted.

Roland, who lived in Barnardo’s Care Homes until he was aged 12, said he had spent three years trying to lose his stubborn last few pounds.

He added: “GMBand has changed my whole way of eating and helped me stop snacking.

“I made simple swaps, like changing a caramel macchiato for a black coffee with cream. It’s a fantastic course.”

Roland said he weighed 15st 9lbs in January this year and by mid-March had lost two stone.

As part of his training he has been going to the gym, playing the occasional round of golf and football.

He has four children and helps coach the Kettering FC Inter youth football team which his sons go to.

Visit his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roland-ralph1.