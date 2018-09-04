‘Great result’ as Rushden man jailed for drugs offences

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison for drugs offences.

Joshua Isaac was arrested on July 19 after a police pursuit in Rushden which resulted in him crashing his car and damaging a member of the public’s car.

He then attempted to run from the scene but was quickly caught up with by officers.

Isaac’s vehicle was searched where more than £2,700 worth of heroin was found alongside cash.

Isaac of Midland Road, Rushden, pleaded guilty on August 20 at Leicester Crown Court to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property and dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison.

DC Brian Gape said: “Joshua Isaac being sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison is a great result for Northamptonshire because it means another drug dealer is off our streets and behind bars.

“Operation Viper is the Force’s crackdown on serious and organised crime and we’re determined to relentlessly pursue those people who think they can make money by dealing drugs here and show them that this county is a hostile place to commit crime.

“We are also reliant on the public’s help.

“We need people to tell us when they have concerns about people operating in their neighbourhood, when they have concerns about young people who may be getting drawn into gang culture or if they are worried about a vulnerable person living in their neighbourhood.

“If you have any concerns or would like to report any information to police you can call police on 101, report crime online or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”