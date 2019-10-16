Grass verge cutting to be reduced in Kettering

Climate change action will see Kettering's grass verge cutting programme reduced over the next 18 months.

Kettering Council is proposing to cut less grass when it trims and tidies highways verges and is looking at cutting the first 2ft rather than going all the way back.

Grass verge file pic

Cllr Ian Jelley, the council's portfolio holder for environment, said they will be working up a plan so it will still be safe but will encourage biodiversity.

He said: "We are not going to be cutting it [the number of verge cuts each year] from seven to four or anything like that.

"It's vitally important that everyone is thinking about climate change and we have to look at what we are doing locally.

"It's not just about the council, it's about everyone doing something about their carbon footprint."

Grass verges are cut by Kettering Council on behalf of Northamptonshire County Council, who fund two cuts per year in built up areas and three per year on rural roads outside a 30mph limit.

Kettering Council funds a further five cuts per year in built up areas. Cllr Jelley said they would be looking into how much money the proposal would save.

The proposal is one of many climate change actions suggested by Kettering Council which will be discussed by their ruling executive committee tonight (Wednesday).

Opposition leader Cllr Mick Scrimshaw welcomed the report.

He said: "The cynic in me thinks it's a way of saving money but I'm not upset about that.

"The devil is in the detail but it looks as though they will be cutting a foot or two and leaving the rest for wild flowers and biodiversity.

"If it starts being used to cut corners in the town itself then there could be some questions but to be fair this is working really well on the Ise Lodge by the brook."

Other proposals listed by Kettering Council include:

- Doubling the amount of tree planting from the current average of 250 per year to 500 per year

- Beginning the rollout of installing electric vehicle charging points in car parks

- Beginning the rollout of recycling bins across the borough, starting in parks and open spaces

- Helping to deliver more cycle lanes

- Promoting an increased programme of community litter picks