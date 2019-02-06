Grants on offer for Corby community groups

Not-for-profit community groups in Corby have been encouraged to apply for grants of up to £2,000.

Corby Council’s small arts, health and wellbeing grants scheme was set up to help groups in the borough that could do with help to fund their projects.

The scheme could give out up to £500 for small grants, £750 for arts grants and £2,000 for health and wellbeing grants to cover such things as a community event or fun day, materials for use in a project, publicity materials including newsletters and flyers, venue hire, training or even a pilot project.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Corby has an absolutely amazing voluntary and community sector and we are very pleased to be able to continue supporting them wherever possible.

“We, of course, want all of this money to be used, so are urging community groups to come forward and see if they can apply for this bit of financial help.”

Applicants have until Tuesday, February 12, to apply.

For an application form or for further information on the application process contact Corby Council’s community development officer on 01536 464144 or email Lyndsey.rose@corby.gov.uk.