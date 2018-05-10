Grants of up to £50,000 on offer to community groups in East Northants

A fund offering grants of up to £50,000 for community groups in East Northants is now open.

Now in its sixth year, the Community Facilities Fund (CFF) was set up by East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) using money it receives from central government as new homes are created in the district.

The new homes bonus is based on the number of properties added to the council tax base each year, including new builds and empty properties being brought back into use.

Constituted community groups including voluntary organisations and charities, as well as town and parish councils can bid for grants of up to £50,000 for capital projects to enhance the district and benefit the whole community.

Previous projects have included building and construction work, including Raunds Manor School which received £50,000 to create a multi-sport astro-turf pitch, as well as buying large items of equipment such as Thrapston Town Council which was granted £36,767 for play equipment.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “As new homes are built, the demand on community facilities often increases, so it makes sense to use some of the money we get from central government to help develop these projects.

“Last year 10 community groups benefited from this fund, including Raunds Manor School and Thrapston Town Council.

“Over the next couple of years, we will see new facilities take shape and hope that all of them will make an important contribution to local people’s health and well-being, with an increase in active recreation.

“Now another round of funding is open and we’re looking forward to seeing what our local communities bid for to help make East Northants an even better place to live, work and play in.”

This year, the application stage has been extended to give even more groups the chance to apply.

For details about the process and eligibility, visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/cff.

You can email communitydevelopment@east-northamptonshire.gov.uk or call 01832 742268 for more information.

Eligibility application forms must be submitted by September 5, 2018.