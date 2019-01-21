Grant sees transformation of Weldon clubhouse

Weldon Cricket Club’s clubhouse has undergone a major refurbishment after a grant of almost £20,000.

The Stamford Road side benefited from £19,500 in funding from Mick George Ltd to improve their facilities.

After the club’s various teams achieved a number of promotions to advance through the leagues they took steps to ensure the standards set out at higher levels were attained.

They say the refurbishment, which included new flooring, wash and shower rooms, furniture and electrical fittings, as well as the clubhouse being redecorated, has made it a more welcoming and inviting place.

John Corras, chairman of Weldon Cricket Club, said: “With participation and interest in the village’s cricket offering continuing to expand, we were keen to make the venue a much more vibrant and attractive place to visit.

“We’re extremely grateful to Mick George Ltd for their contribution.”

The club, which dates back almost 150 years, now has five adult teams that compete in the respective Northants and Rutland leagues as well as a thriving youth section.

It is hoped that the recent enhancements will entice a more diverse audience and act as a suitable destination for social groups such as the Women’s Institute, church bereavement support centre and other sports teams such as darts and pool sides.

Jon Stump, joint chief executive officer at Mick George Ltd, said: “We have supported many cricket clubs in various capacities through our community fund.

“It is clear to see the positive impact that Weldon Cricket Club is having on the local surroundings, so it is nice to be able to play some part in that.”