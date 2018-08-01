'Government not recognising austerity's appalling consequences' on Northamptonshire, says shadow local government secretary

The shadow local government secretary says the "appalling consequences of austerity" in Northamptonshire are not being recognised by the Conservatives in Parliament as the county council members gear up for tonight's extraordinary meeting.

Later today councillors at the cash-strapped authority will debate which areas and services they will hope to protect from upcoming cuts as the county council tries to balance its budget.

Andrew Gwynne, MP for Denton and Reddish, believes the further cuts could foreshadow similar situations at local government level across the country.

"Government cuts are pushing our councils into crisis, and the crisis in Northamptonshire is the canary in the coal mine," said Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for communities and local government.

"Despite one of their own councils effectively declaring themselves bankrupt twice this year, we have yet to see Government recognise the appalling consequences of their austerity programme for people up and down the country.

"Instead, Philip Hammond warned councils today to expect further cuts.

"Unless we rapidly see a change of direction, Northamptonshire will not be the last council in crisis, and the people of Northants will not be the last to have to bear the burden for Tory neglect."