Gold stolen in Wellingborough burglary

Valuable jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Wellingborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident at a house in Fourth Avenue.

The property was broken into sometime between 3.15pm and 8.50pm on Monday, December 10, when the offender/s forced entry through a rear kitchen window.

They stole items of jewellery including a gold sapphire engagement ring with small diamonds either side, a gold crucifix necklace and gold necklace, bracelet and pair of earrings all of the same leaf design.

Witnesses to the burglary, or anyone with information about the stolen property, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.