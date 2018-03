Burglars stole gold and watches after breaking into a house in Barton Seagrave.

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 20, between 8.30am and 11am at a house in Barton Road.

The offenders forced entry into the property via the kitchen door.

Once inside, they stole the gold and watches.

Witness or anyone with information should call 101 or alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.