Gold and silver jewellery stolen in burglary at Northampton property

Jewellery was stolen in a break-in at a property on a main Northampton road yesterday.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the burglary which happened on Wednesday (July 25) sometime between 3pm and 5.30pm.

A property in Weedon Road was broken into and items including a silver bracelet, gold necklace with an infinity pendant, a rose gold Michael Kors watch, a Sony digital camera and a debit card were stolen.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.