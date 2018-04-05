Go wild at children’s ranger day in Desborough!

An Easter ranger day for children is taking place this weekend at Desborough Pocket Park.

A range of wildlife-related activities will be taking place on Saturday (April 7), including making minibug hotels to hide in the park, making pom-pom insects and pond dipping.

Activities will take place on the hour, starting at 10am and the last session being held at 2pm, but families are welcome to go along anytime during the event.

The activities will be lead by an NCC guide.

It is a free event and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone wishing to book a place can call Rachel on 01536 760585.