Go-ahead for new 24-hour gym in Kettering

A 24-hour gym will be built in Kettering in a disused garden centre building.

The building off Northfield Avenue, behind the Asda superstore, will be turned into a round-the-clock gym by the Anytime Fitness chain after Kettering councillors on the planning committee gave the go-ahead on Tuesday.

The new gym will also feature an outdoor strongman training area.

There will be 26 parking spaces including three blue badge spaces.

All councillors on the committee voted in favour of the new gym for the town, which has been brought to the committee to consider after an objection by another gym in the town which had said another gym would impact on competitors.

A report considered by councillors said: “The operation of the facility and access to the gym is to be based on membership scheme.

“The gym will be opened and staffed on Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

“Outside of these hours the outside area will not be available to be used by members.

“The indoor gym will contain health and fitness stations, studios, cardio machines and changing rooms.

“The outdoor area will be covered in artificial grass and will accommodate strongmen activities and group classes, this will usually include training consisting of pushing/pulling sleds, flipping large tires and conditioning with ropes etc.”

A ban on amplified music in the outdoor area is a condition attached to the planning permission.

At the meeting held at the Bowling Green Road council offices, plans for eight flats in the town centre on Montagu Street were refused because it was viewed as overcrowding.

Outline planning permission for three new houses in the back garden of 44 Rushton Road, Desborough, was also granted.

An application for a teepee wedding venue in Pytchley was not heard and will come before planners at a later date.