Give back to those who helped drivers stuck in snow in Kettering

A fundraising page has been set up to reimburse drivers who voluntarily helped those stranded in last week’s snow.

Several people needed assistance after huge snow drifts and icy conditions meant many roads in the Kettering area were unpassable.

Local group Kettering and Surrounding Area 4x4 Assistance braved the weather until the early hours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday helping those in need.

They pushed cars up hills, gave lifts to the elderly, took people to hospital, gave lifts to people to the train station to enable them to get to the airport for a holiday, delivered food shopping to the elderly, pulled lorries up hills and pushed ambulances.

A fundraising page set up by a member of the public said: “They have spared their precious personal or family time, safety, vehicle, money, fuel and rescources to help out those stuck or in a difficult position and helped in emergency situations.

“Many community members have offered their thanks and appreciation and any donations will be split between all those involved.

“Some of them have needed repairs as well.

“Not everyone would have been in the position to show thanks and many might want to because of the hard work they are doing for others but have not needed rescuing themselves.”

Money raised will be split between a group of people to contribute towards fuel and repairs to the vehicles involved.

