Give a gift to our Christmas toy appeal

Today the Northants Telegraph launches its annual toy appeal which helps disadvantaged children across the county every year.

Tens of thousands of people have donated gifts over the years, putting a smile on children’s faces on Christmas morning.

Many of these children would receive nothing if it wasn’t for the generosity of our readers.

The gifts are collected by Northamptonshire County Council’s social services team, who give them to children across the Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden areas.

Jeanette Walsh launched the appeal in 2002 when she worked for the social services team.

Although she is now retired, Jeanette is still involved in the appeal.

She said: “I am looking forward to another year when the good people of the county think about children and teenagers who might not get anything.”

Donations, which must be unwrapped, can be anything from toys for young children to items suitable for teenagers such as make-up, toiletries, jewellery and vouchers.

This year donations can be dropped off at Kettering’s William Knibb Centre, in Montagu Street, between 9am and 3pm, from Monday to Friday.

Gifts can also be dropped off at the Corby Cube, which is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 5pm.

Wellingborough Museum is also acting as a collection point and is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Northants Telegraph editor David Summers said: “Telegraph readers have traditionally been very generous in donating to the appeal, and I am sure this year will be no different.

“Every year people really go out of their way to support the appeal and we cannot thank them enough.

“We’re also indebted to the staff at the William Knibb Centre in Kettering, to Wellingborough Museum and to Corby Council, who have all agreed to act as collection points for the gifts this year once again.

“Without their help the appeal would not be the huge success it has been.”

People are asked to drop off gifts before Monday, December 17.

On that day, all the gifts are gathered at the William Knibb Centre before being distributed in time for Christmas.