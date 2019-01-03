Police are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old girl missing from Kettering.

Morgan Wood was last seen in Kettering at about 5.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 2). Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging Morgan to get in touch to let them know she is safe and well.

Morgan is white, about 5ft 2in, with long brown hair. She was wearing a black jacket, denim jeans and white trainers.

Morgan, or anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.