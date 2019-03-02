Girl assaulted outside Northampton school

An investigation has been launched after a teenage girl was assaulted outside a Northampton school.

Northamptonshire Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media showing the assault on the girl outside Caroline Chisholm School in Wooldale Road.

The attack happened between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday, Friday, March 1.

A police spokesman said: “Officers ask that any information about this incident is passed to Northamptonshire Police on 101, and not to anyone allegedly involved.

“People are also asked not to view, share or comment on this video and that parents and young people in particular are made aware it is now part of a police investigation.

“Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”