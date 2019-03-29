Girl, 14, sexually assaulted in Kettering

A girl was sexually assaulted while walking along a Kettering street.
The incident happened in Windmill Avenue at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, March 19, near to the junction of Mill Road.
The 14-year-old victim was inappropriately touched by a man, who then walked off in the direction of the Tesco petrol station.
A police spokesman said: “He is described as white, about 27-years-old, 5ft 9in and of average build.
“He was wearing a beige coat with the hood up and a beige hat underneath.”
Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.