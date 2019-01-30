Gin festival to make debut visit to Kettering

Kettering's Wicksteed Park will host a two-day gin festival this spring, its first visit to the town.

The Great British Gin Festival is touring the country, stopping in Kettering on March 29 and 30.

The eventfeaturesmore than 100 different international gins

The event features more than 100 different international gins from household names and unusual flavours to exclusive, small-batch gins, with a gin glass and gin bible given on arrival to guide guests through the tasting experience.

Full bottles and 25ml test tubes will be on sale throughout.

Entertainment includes talks from gin makers and trade stands, cocktail demos, interactive games and a live swing band, all from midday until 4pm.

A festival spokeswoman said: "Guests should prepare to have their taste buds tantalised, supping on a whole manner of gins with some including hints of Palma Violets, chocolate, elderflower, and even rhubarb and custard.

Entertainment includes talks from gin makers and trade stands, cocktail demos, interactive gamesand alive swing band

"The event also stocks a vast number of gin liqueurs which have boomed in popularity over the past year."

Tickets for the Great British Gin Festival start at £13.50 (plus booking fee), which includes entry and branded gin glass.

For £28 (plus booking fee), upgrade packages are available which on top of entry and branded gin glass, also gives ticket holders limited edition festival merchandise – mug, t-shirt and hessian bag.

Tickets are available on the event’s website www.thegreatbritishginfest.co.uk.