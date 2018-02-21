Get your entries in for ‘Super 16th’ Crazy Hats walk in Kettering

Preparations are going well for next month’s Crazy Hats walk - but there’s still plenty of time to sign up!

The annual sponsored walk by the Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal is taking place at Wicksteed Park in Kettering starting at 10.30am on Sunday, March 18.

More details about the walk

It is open to men, women, children and dogs on leads, and the wearing of crazy hats is compulsory.

This year’s walk is the ‘Super 16th’ and while entries are already coming in, there’s still plenty of time to get your entry form in.

And as well as people taking part in the walk, a number of local companies are showing their support for the fundraiser.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper from Wellingborough said: “We are delighted that Tesco’s (Wellingborough) have come on board and will be giving biscuits to all walkers and Sainsbury’s (Rushden) will be giving all the Crazy Hat winners a special goody bag.

“This, together with the t-shirt, medal and product from Avon is a real boost for us and for the walkers.

“However, it is not all about receiving ‘goodies’ – the real reason is for people to walk together either for someone or even themselves – anyone whose life has been affected by breast cancer – and to raise important funds for Crazy Hats too, allowing us to continue with our work to enhance all aspects of breast cancer care in the county.

“We have projects whereby more funds will be donated to KGH and NGH, we continue with our support and therapy sessions and our holiday home scheme will commence again after the walk.

“Now in our 17th year and fast approaching the £3 million mark in that time, Crazy Hats is very much alive.

“Sign up now – walk for that someone special in your life and help to make a difference.”

Walkers can register or download an entry form via www.crazyhatsbreastcancerappeal.co.uk.

They can also pop into the charity’s office on the Finedon Road industrial estate in Wellingborough, email the charity for a form to be posted out to them or register on the day.