Get your buckets and spades - the beach is coming back to Wellingborough!

The sun is shining and the beach is returning to Wellingborough town centre.

Wellingborough Council has announced that it will have a Wellingborough beach event again this summer, and it is being moved back to the Market Square.

The free event, previously run by Wellingborough BID, will take place between Saturday, July 28, and Thursday, August 16, during the hours of 10am and 4pm.

The beach will open on Saturday, July 28, when there will be free buckets and spades available to use and a range of activities for all the family.

There will be stalls set up on the market throughout the duration of the event, which will be selling refreshments, hosting activities and lots more beach-related fun.

Further information about planned events, which are being scheduled to occur every Saturday during the event, will be available shortly.

Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council, said: “The council are very excited to be organising this event this year and look forward to seeing the people of Wellingborough having fun at the beach.

“The beach will follow on from a fantastic carnival and party weekend and the extended opening hours of the outdoor Splash Park on the Embankment, making this summer one to remember for the residents of our borough.”