Get set for Wellingborough’s annual party weekend

Wellingborough will be transformed into a riot of colour, music and dance when the party weekend comes to town on Saturday (July 7) and Sunday (July 8).

Community groups, businesses, charities and individuals are all dressing up and taking part in the parade that starts at Broad Green at 1pm on Saturday and winds its ways through the town centre to Croyland Park.

Julia Wells, events officer at Wellingborough Council, said: “The party weekend in Wellingborough is a really special weekend for the town.

“Everyone makes such an effort for the carnival parade and some of the costumes are amazing.

“The atmosphere at Party in the Park is always fantastic with such a great selection of live music and performances on stage.

“There are also lots of activities planned on both days at the park to keep the whole family entertained.”

The parade leaves Broad Green at 1pm and moves down the High Street, along Church Street and then Market Street before turning onto Midland Road and round Castle Way before heading up Sheep Street and Silver Street.

It will then turn left into Oxford Street and head along Northampton Road before ending up at Croyland Park at about 2pm.

But the carnival doesn’t stop once the parade reaches Croyland Park.

There will be a huge range of arena events in the park for everyone to enjoy – from a gymnastics display, a martial arts workshop, majorettes, and prize giving for the best carnival entries.

Party in the Park on Sunday kicks off at midday with Mark and Liz from Connect FM hosting a variety of music acts on the main stage, including local act Reggaematik, tribute act The Steps Show, and Bruno Mars act with full live band.

A selection of local artists will also be performing, along with Disco Henry adding to the party mood and playing a live DJ set all afternoon.

Other activities at the park on Sunday include The Creation Station craft area supported by Wellingborough Norse, giant bubble exhibition, mobile farm and reptile show.

There will also be a licensed bar, Stevens Funfair, and lots of food and drinks outlets as well as a selection of community and charity stalls.

Admission and parking at the event is free of charge all weekend.