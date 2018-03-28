Get ready to pedal in first ever Cycle for Cransley

Get pedalling this Father’s Day - Sunday, June 17 - when the very first Cycle for Cransley event is launched.

The event will cater for a range of abilities, with 10, 25 and 50-mile routes to chosse from.

Entrants will enjoy spectacular scenery in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside as they embark on this fantastic challenge. All of the three route options begin at Kettering Rugby Club and start times will be staggered according to the distance.

For those brave enough to tackle the 50-mile challenge, there will be a much-needed feed station at the half-way point.

The sportive is designed with the whole family in-mind and as well as the different route options available, under-16’s are also able to ride for free when accompanied by an adult. What’s more, for those who are not participating, the event coincides with the annual Kettering Rugby Club Beer Festival, where fantastic live music and a mouth-watering BBQ will be available on-site. It really is a full day out for all to enjoy!

‘Cycle for Cransley’ is kindly sponsored by KLM taxis and supported by C&D Cycles. Their generous support means that every penny raised by participants will go towards supporting a patient in need.

Participants are actively encouraged to fundraise for Cransley Hospice in the run-up to the challenge. The charity relies on the income generated by exciting events, like ‘Cycle for Cransley’ in order to continue to provide outstanding service for patients in need. Every penny counts and raising just £55 can pay for a Cransley Nurse Specialist to visit a terminally-ill patient in the comfort of their own home.

Shelley Green, Events Fundraising Manager at Cransley Hospice comments: “We’re really proud to be able to host this incredible sportive event, right here in Kettering! We’d encourage everyone to sign-up and get the whole family involved in this exciting challenge and to help us raise essential funds for Cransley Hospice, while having a fantastic day out!”

Entry into the race starts from just £10, with tickets available by visiting the Cransley Hospice website at www.cransleyhospice.org.uk or by calling 01536 452423.