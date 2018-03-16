Get ready for a festival of music, art and light in Corby

More details about next weekend’s Corby Mardi Gras have been revealed.

The popular event returns for a second year on Saturday, March 24, running from 3pm to 8pm.

Produced by cultural development agency ArtReach in partnership with Made in Corby, it promises to be a spectacular event which invites the community of Corby to experience a free celebration of art, light and music taking place in the town centre.

Developed in association with Friends of Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods, the Corby Mardi Gras will transform the ancient woods into an enchanted forest with illuminated light sculptures created by award-winning artists Same Sky.

The full programme is as follows:

3pm to 5.30pm – Creative Camp

The public will contribute to a light sculpture that will lead the community procession.

6pm – Community Procession

Starting from outside Corby Cube, the community participants will process through the ‘enchanted’ woods of Hazel and Thoroughsale, using light sculptures created at the Creative Camp and at associated workshops to light their way.

3pm to 8pm – Live Music Stage

Hosted outside Corby Cube, the live music stage features local community groups Shape Dance, Steel Spirit Cheerleaders, performers from Tresham College and from the Concept Music Group.

From 4.45pm Alright Jack, The Snowfathers, Café Jazz and headliners King Brasstards will bring the energy of Mardi Gras to Corby!

In partnership with Friends of Thoroughsale and Hazel Woods, ArtReach has commissioned celebrated metal artist and sculptor Felicity Jones to create a public artwork that will be enjoyed by the audiences at Corby Mardi Gras and then by visitors to the Woods for years to come.

The project participants will process under a beautiful new “archway” artwork with the design themed to an ‘Enchanted Woodland.’

In addition actors and comedians are offering free taster sessions and workshops from midday at the Core theatre.

Theatre games will also run from 1pm to 1.20pm (ages five to 11) and from 3pm (ages 12 to 18). Sign up for your free place at getinvolved@thecorecorby.com.

The Corby Library hosts a free musical instrument making craft session from 3pm to 4pm – open to all ages and abilities.